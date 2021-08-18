First look of Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam out

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Actor Jayam Ravi has unveiled the first look of Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam through his Twitter handle on Monday. The quirky first look features the lead, played by RS Karthik, who earlier acted in Peechankai, wearing different attires and carrying many musical instruments.

The poster also has the words “No religion, no caste” written on it. Speaking of the film, debutant director Prabhu Jeyaram says, “It tells the story of a youngster hailing from scheduled caste who aspires to become a priest.”

Talking about the film’s genre, Prabhu adds, “We have come up with a new format called ‘duplex movie’, meaning the first half and the second half are two different films. Actors will be playing different characters in the second half, but the two stories will come together in the end. It is similar in format to K Balachander sir’s Oru Veedu Iru Vaasal (1990).”

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram through Passion Studios, the shooting of Yennanga Sir Unga Sattam is complete and Prabhu shares that the team is planning to release the film as soon as theatres reopen across the state.