Rolling Stone India faces backlash for not crediting Arivu, 'Enjoy Enjaami' lyricist and rapper

By Online Desk

The recent issue of Rolling Stone India came under fire after it failed to credit lyricist, rapper and singer Arivu on its cover story titled Back to the roots.

Tamil film director Pa Ranjith lashed out at the magazine on Twitter on Sunday. “Arivu, the lyricist of Neeyaoli and Singer as well as lyricist of Enjoy Enjaami has once again been invisiblised. Rolling Stone India and Maajja, is it difficult to understand that the lyrics of both the songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement,” Ranjith wrote on Twitter.

@TherukuralArivu, the lyricist of #Neeyaoli and singer as well as lyricist of #enjoyenjami has once again been invisiblised. @RollingStoneIN and @joinmaajja is it so difficult to understand that the lyrics of both songs challenges this erasure of public acknowledgement? https://t.co/jqLjfS9nwY — pa.ranjith (@beemji) August 22, 2021

The Rolling Stone interviewed singer Dhee and Shan Vincent Di to feature them on its August cover. Arivu, who is the lyricist of Enjoy Enjaami and co-lyricist of Neeye Oli with Shan, was not featured.

While the cover story only has one small quote from Arivu on the 'lyrical imagery' of the song, the cover photo only features Dhee and Shan Vincent de Paul.

Soon after the backlash from several others, including director CS Anmudhan, Rolling Stone India posted another tweet containing names of artistes who were not mentioned in the cover story, including that of Arivu.