Ajith Kumar requests fans to stop calling him 'Thala'

By Online Desk

Kollywood actor Ajith in an official note has requested his fans and media to refer to him as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as 'Thala' or any other prefix before his name.

This note was tweeted out by Ajith's PR Suresh Chandra. The actor has also wished the fans all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever.

"To the respected members of the media, public and genuine fans. I henceforth wish to be referred to as Ajith, Ajith Kumar or just AK, and not as 'Thala' or any other prefix before my name. I sincerely wish you all a beautiful life filled with good health, happiness, success, peace of mind and contentment forever. Love, Ajith," he wrote.

Ajith has been lovingly called 'Thala' by his fans - a nickname he earned after his 2001 blockbuster film 'Dheena'.

Meanwhile, Ajith's upcoming flick 'Valimai' is all set to hit the big screens during the festival of Pongal in January 2022.

The action thriller is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP.

Earlier, the film was reportedly scheduled for release in November 2020, coinciding with Diwali.

However, the film's shoot was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the delay of its release.

The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

During the final leg of 'Valimai' shooting, Ajith was seen on a motorcycling roadtrip around Russia.

In pictures received through a special arrangement, Thala Ajith is seen donning a classic biking uniform, posing with people who we can only assume are his fellow motorcyclists accompanying him in his road trip.

Ajith Kumar posing with an embellished motorcycle with his fellow rider. (Photo |Special Arrangement)

Ajith is also reportedly preparing for a motorcycling road trip around the globe and his riding excursions in Russia are a precursor to that.

In July this year as well, pictures of Ajith's motorcycle roadtrip in Sikkim had gone viral, giving his fans a glimpse into his lesser-known talents and hobbies, which also include rifle shooting, and aeromodelling.

In March 2021, he had also bagged six medals - four of them gold - in the 46th Tamil Nadu State Shooting Championship held in Chennai Rifle Club.