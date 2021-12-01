STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sivakarthikeyan pens song for actor Sathish's 'Naai Sekar'

Taking to Twitter to thank the star, Sathish, who makes his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema with 'Naai Sekar', said, 'Nanban Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for a peppy song in our Naai Sekar.'

Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan

Sathish thanked actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan for the song. (Photo | Satish Official Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-producer Sivakarthikeyan has now penned the lyrics for a song in director Kishore Rajkumar's 'Naai Sekar', featuring comedian Sathish and 'Cooku with Comali' fame Pavithra Lakshmi in the lead.

Taking to Twitter to thank the star, Sathish, who makes his debut as a hero in Tamil cinema with 'Naai Sekar', said, "Nanban Sivakarthikeyan wrote the lyrics for a peppy song in our Naai Sekar."

Interestingly, music for this song has been scored by Anirudh.

Anirudh's music to Sivakarthikeyan's lyrics had worked wonders for Nelson Dilipkumar's 'Doctor', which went on to emerge as a blockbuster.

One of the film's producers, Archana Kalpathi, too took to Twitter to thank Sivakarthikeyan. She wrote, "Thank you Siva Karthikeyan for doing this for us. A single by Anirudh for AGS's Naai Sekar."

Sources say that 'Bigg Boss' contestant Sandy Master will be choreographing the song.

