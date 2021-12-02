STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Arun Vijay turns chef for his unit in a forest on the sets of his next with Arivazhagan

The actor was asked by his crew whether he could make them some food because they felt that the biryani he had cooked earlier was really nice.

Published: 02nd December 2021 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Arun Vijay cooks a meal for his film unit

Actor Arun Vijay cooks a meal for his film unit. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor Arun Vijay, who is at working on his next film with director Arivazhagan, pleasantly surprised his entire unit by whipping up a meal for them in the middle of a forest!

On Thursday, Arun Vijay took to social media to say, "It was fun cooking for my crew yesterday night during shoot...Thanks to the lovely family who gave their space...They are so rich and magnanimous by showing their love...It doesn't matter who we are, what we do and what we have...It's the kindness and love we spread to one another...God bless all these lovely souls."

The actor told IANS, "It is true. We were shooting in the Talakonam forest that is in Andhra Pradesh and it was difficult to get food. My crew asked me if I could make them some food because they felt that the biryani that I had cooked earlier was really nice. We were looking for a place to cook, when these people kindly offered us their place."

The entire unit, comprising of around 30 people, seem to have enjoyed the delicious meal that the actor whipped up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Vijay Arivazhagan Arun Vijay cook Arun Vijay cooking Talakonam forest
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp