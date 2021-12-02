STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kayamai Kadakka: The long road home

Though Kayamai Kadakka was initially planned as a theatre release, the makers decided against it, on account of the pandemic and people’s reluctance to visit theatres for indie films.

Published: 02nd December 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Kayamai Kadakka

A still from Kayamai Kadakka

By Vignesh Madhu
Express News Service

Kayamai Kadakka, an indie film that has won accolades at a few international film festivals, is coming out this week on a pay-per-view OTT platform named moviesaints.com. Directed by debutant Kiran R, Kayamai Kadakka was shot before the pandemic. “We shot it in October 2019 and completed all the work by March 2020. That’s when the pandemic struck our world. If I had to look at it positively, I would say that I got a lot of time for post-production. It also motivated us to send our work to film festivals, with the title altered to Parallel Lines.”

Parallel Lines, starring Vatsan M Natarajan and Masanth Natarajan, is about two Facebook friends who meet in real life for the first time. The film had its premiere at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival, where it won the Jury Prize and Special Jury Mention for the screenplay, editing, and sound design.

Kiran R wore multiple hats for the film. Besides being the writer, director, and producer, he has also handled the sound design, sound mix, VFX, and subtitles. “The film is made on a shoestring budget, so I knew my responsibilities and had it all planned during the scripting. We were just a crew of five, including my two assistants, DOP Sundar Ram Krishnan, his assistant, and of course, me. Unlike other indie films, which are mostly set in limited locations, I wanted mine to be shot in multiple places. We couldn’t acquire proper permission and so, had to shoot using guerilla techniques.”

Kiran assisted Mani Ratnam in Kaatru Veliyidai for over a year and that experience helped him during the making of his debut feature. “Being an AD was a job where I just had to follow the instructions given to me. It’s only after I came out and made a short film did I realise that I had learnt so many things subconsciously, like shot staging, production, and logistics management.”

Though Kayamai Kadakka was initially planned as a theatre release, the makers decided against it, on account of the pandemic and people’s reluctance to visit theatres for indie films. “Only big-budget films have managed to make a mark in theatres. Films like Kadaseela Biriyani, despite getting a good response, barely had a one-week run. Industry insiders felt that ours is a niche film, and so, even if it found theatres, it wouldn’t have enough time for word-of-mouth publicity. We hope that the OTT release will take it to more people.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kayamai Kadakka Kiran R moviesaints.com
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp