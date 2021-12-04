STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Every moment was a learning process': Producer Jagadish thanks fans on '29 years of Vijay'

Lakhs of fans began congratulating the star on Twitter that the hashtag #29YearsofThalapathy began trending on Twitter with a whopping 252,000 tweets.

Published: 04th December 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Vijay on the sets of his upcoming film 'Beast'

Vijay on the sets of his upcoming film 'Beast'. (Photo| Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Stating that the kind of dedication and professionalism that actor Vijay showed was truly inspiring, his long term associate and producer Jagadish on Saturday said that every moment that he had spent with the actor was a learning process.

Jagdish, who was a manager of the actor before going on to become the co-producer of the super hit film 'Master', took to social media to express his admiration.

He wrote, "29 years of a remarkable journey, yet the kind of dedication and professionalism you display is truly inspiring. Every moment I spend with you is a learning process. Wishing you lot more success and happiness in the years to come na."

Jagadish was among one of the scores of fans of actor Vijay, who were celebrating the actor's completion of 29 years in the film industry. Lakhs of fans began congratulating the star on Twitter that the hashtag 29YearsofThalapathy (as Vijay is better known) began trending on Twitter with a whopping 252,000 tweets.

Jagadish also released a still of Vijay, who commands a huge fan base in all four southern states of the country, from his upcoming film 'Beast'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay 29 years of Vijay Thalapathy Thalapathy Vijay 29 years of Thalapathy Jagadish
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp