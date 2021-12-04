STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kamal Haasan returns to take over as anchor of 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' after COVID treatment

Confirming his return, the makers of the reality show released their first promo showing Kamal Haasan hosting the event.

Published: 04th December 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

Kamal Haasan (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who returned from hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID, took over as anchor of the reality show 'Bigg Boss Tamil 5' from actress Ramya Krishnan who had stepped in for him for a week.

Confirming his return, the makers of the reality show released their first promo showing Kamal Haasan hosting the event. In the promo, Kamal said, "I, who have recovered only because of your love, am back with you all again today."

"This season, from what I have observed from the outside, I think people are playing as individuals. Each one has their own plans and strategy. Let's watch the outcomes of their strategies tonight," the star said, much to the delight of the fans who were sorely missing him in action.

Ramya Krishnan had to step in to anchor the show in Kamal's place for a week, after Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19. The actor isolated himself and underwent treatment at the Sri Ramachandar Medical Centre in Porur from where he was discharged on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Haasan Bigg Boss Tamil Bigg Boss Tamil 5 COVID19 Coronavirus Ramya Krishnan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Double vaccinate against COVID first, experts say amid calls for booster shots
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Omicron fear: Parents in Karnataka seek strict guidelines after schoolgirl tests Covid positive
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel (L) celebrates after a dismissal during 2nd day of second Test against India at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on December 4, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler to record 10 wickets in an innings
anaja, a nurse, performed CPR on a 20-year-old boy at Mannargudi. (Photo | Express)
'Was doing my duty': Tiruchy nurse saves 20-year old's life by giving CPR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp