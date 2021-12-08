Kollywood director who made 'Maanagara Kaaval' starring Vijayakanth found dead by the roadside near AVM Studio

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil film director M Thiyagarajan was found dead by the roadside in Chennai on Wednesday. The director, who was ailing and hounded by poverty, was found dead by the roadside overlooking AVM Studio in Vadapalani. The local police informed the police following which the police came and shifted the body to a hospital.

Thiyagarajan has directed films such as Maanagara Kaaval starring Vijayakanth and Vetrimel Vetri starring Prabhu. Maanagara Kaaval was reportedly AVM's 150th film.

Thiyagarajan, a native of Aruppukottai, was reportedly depressed since he didn't get to make as many movies as he wished. Sources said that he lived on the food he got from Amma Unavagam.

According to Indiaglitz, director Neelan Kanishka in a Facebook post has pointed out the irony that Thiyagarajan who directed AVM's important movie died just in front of it and although he dreamt of victory Vetrimel Vetri fate had it that he was cremated by the metropolitan city police Maanagara Kaaval.

The directors union has expressed grief over the news of his death.