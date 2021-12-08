STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Kollywood director who made 'Maanagara Kaaval' starring Vijayakanth found dead by the roadside near AVM Studio

The director was ailing and also hounded by poverty. He lived on the food he got from Amma Unavagam.

Published: 08th December 2021 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2021 06:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Popular Tamil film director M Thiyagarajan was found dead by the roadside in Chennai on Wednesday. The director, who was ailing and hounded by poverty, was found dead by the roadside overlooking AVM Studio in Vadapalani. The local police informed the police following which the police came and shifted the body to a hospital.

Thiyagarajan has directed films such as Maanagara Kaaval starring Vijayakanth and Vetrimel Vetri starring Prabhu. Maanagara Kaaval was reportedly AVM's 150th film.

Thiyagarajan, a native of Aruppukottai, was reportedly depressed since he didn't get to make as many movies as he wished. Sources said that he lived on the food he got from Amma Unavagam.

According to Indiaglitz, director Neelan Kanishka in a Facebook post has pointed out the irony that Thiyagarajan who directed AVM's important movie died just in front of it and although he dreamt of victory Vetrimel Vetri fate had it that he was cremated by the metropolitan city police Maanagara Kaaval.
The directors union has expressed grief over the news of his death.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Thiyagarajan AVM Studio Poverty Maanagara Kaaval Vijayakanth
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp