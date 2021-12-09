STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's nomination to Oscars 'Koozhangal' featured in best films of 2021

"Koozhangal"(Pebbles) was selected as India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

Published: 09th December 2021 04:34 PM

Koozhangal

'Koozhangal' directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS is India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. (Poster | Twitter)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil drama “Koozhangal” (“Pebbles”), directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS, has been featured in The New Yorker's list of Best Films of 2021.

The film is set in a remote Tamil Nadu village, where a rage-filled man uses his young son as a pawn to force his estranged wife to return. Vinothraj films their journey in elaborately nuanced detail and dramatizes women’s and children’s sly and bold forms of resistance to patriarchal violence.

Koozhangal is Vinothraj's first feature film.

It stars newcomers Chellapandi and Karuththadaiyaan and is produced by Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara.

Koozhangal” had won the top honour, the Tiger Award for best film, at the 50th International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR), earlier this year.

The film was selected as India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards.

The 94th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022, in Los Angeles. The nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022.

No Indian film has ever won an Oscar. The last Indian film that made it to the final five in the best international feature category was Ashutosh Gowariker’s Aamir Khan-starrer “Lagaan” in 2001.

