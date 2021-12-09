STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Prabhudheva to play a genie in 'My Dear Bootham'

Titled My Dear Bootham, the film features Prabhudheva as a genie. 

Published: 09th December 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prabhudheva

Actor-director Prabhudheva

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Prabhudheva is teaming up with Ramya Nambessan, once again after Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury, for a film directed by N Raghavan, who earlier made Manja Pai. Titled My Dear Bootham, the film features Prabhudheva as a genie. 

Speaking about the film, Raghavan says, “My Dear Bootham is a kids fantasy film on the lines of My Dear Kuttichathan and Raja Chinna Roja. What happens when a bunch of kids meet a genie forms the story of this film. Apart from their journey, the film will also have an underlying message similar to my previous films like Kadamban and Manjapai.” The director says that Prabhudheva’s character in this film will be a much-talked-about one. “We know he has a great sense of humour but in this film, he has done a brilliant job with slapstick. The film will be a comedy, fit for the entire family, laced with emotional moments.”

The makers have completed the shoot and My Dear Bootham is in the post-production stage. The film is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the lead actors, the film stars a bunch of child actors like Ashwanth, Alia and Param Guganesh. The rest of the cast includes Bigg Boss-fame Samyuktha, Imman Annachi, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan. The film will also feature a famous personality that the makers are keeping under wraps. 

Produced by Abhishek Films and Ramesh Pillai, the film will have music by D Imman, with lyrics by Yugabharathi. SK Selvakumar is in charge of cinematography.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prabhudheva Ramya Nambessan Mercury My Dear Bootham
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp