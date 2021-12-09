Prabhudheva to play a genie in 'My Dear Bootham'

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that Prabhudheva is teaming up with Ramya Nambessan, once again after Karthik Subbaraj’s Mercury, for a film directed by N Raghavan, who earlier made Manja Pai. Titled My Dear Bootham, the film features Prabhudheva as a genie.

Speaking about the film, Raghavan says, “My Dear Bootham is a kids fantasy film on the lines of My Dear Kuttichathan and Raja Chinna Roja. What happens when a bunch of kids meet a genie forms the story of this film. Apart from their journey, the film will also have an underlying message similar to my previous films like Kadamban and Manjapai.” The director says that Prabhudheva’s character in this film will be a much-talked-about one. “We know he has a great sense of humour but in this film, he has done a brilliant job with slapstick. The film will be a comedy, fit for the entire family, laced with emotional moments.”

The makers have completed the shoot and My Dear Bootham is in the post-production stage. The film is scheduled to release in the first quarter of 2022. Apart from the lead actors, the film stars a bunch of child actors like Ashwanth, Alia and Param Guganesh. The rest of the cast includes Bigg Boss-fame Samyuktha, Imman Annachi, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan. The film will also feature a famous personality that the makers are keeping under wraps.

Produced by Abhishek Films and Ramesh Pillai, the film will have music by D Imman, with lyrics by Yugabharathi. SK Selvakumar is in charge of cinematography.