Vijay's post on 'Beast' most liked and retweeted tweet from film industry in India

Vijay, who had scored a blockbuster with "Master" earlier this year, had posted about the new film in June this year.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

Actor 'Thalapathy' Vijay

By PTI

NEW DELHI: South star Thalapathy Vijay's post revealing the first look of his next movie "Beast" was the most retweeted and liked tweet from the Indian cinema for the year 2021, Twitter said on Thursday.

The post received over 3.42 lakh likes and saw over 10 thousand retweets.

Last year, the actor's post, a selfie with his fans, was the most retweeted tweet in entertainment.

Mahesh Babu's tweet about resuming work for "Sarkaru Vaari Paata" was the most quote-retweeted post on Twitter.

Five films from the South were the most talked about movies from the entertainment world, including Vijay's "Master" and "Beast", which were placed at number one and three spots, respectively.

Ajith Kumar-starrer "Valimai" was placed at number two, while Suriya's critically-acclaimed movie "Jai Bhim" was number four.

Pawan Kalyan's "Vakeel Saab", the Telugu remake of Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer "Pink", took the fifth spot.

"In 2021, entertainment enthusiasts waited eagerly for theatre releases as strong titles including #Master and #VakeelSaab were scheduled to hit the market. In fact, fans of Tamil and Telugu films dominated entertainment conversations on Twitter this year, as they have over the last two years," Twitter said.

From Bollywood, actor Sonu Sood was the most talked about celebrity, owing to various efforts to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

He was followed by superstars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Kumar had two films released in theatres this year with "Bell Bottom" and "Sooryavanshi".

Salman Khan featured in "Radhe" and "Antim" with his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.

Shah Rukh Khan was in conversation owing to the controversy around the arrest of his son Aryan Khan by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Aryan Khan was released on bail on October 30.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took the fifth spot as he continued to amuse fans with his witty takes and tweets that inspired conversations across the year.

Alia Bhatt was the most talked about female star from Bollywood, owing to excitement about her upcoming projects -- "RRR", "Brahmastra" and "Gangubai Kathiawadi".

She was followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

From the television world, the Hindi edition of "BiggBoss" was the most tweeted-about television show for the third year in a row.

Siddharth Shukla, who tragically died in September this year, was the most tweeted-about Bigg Boss personality.

