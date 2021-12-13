STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Harish Kalyan to play a gangster in his next

Actor Harish Kalyan has signed a new film with director Shanmugam Muthusamy who is awaiting his debut film, the GV Prakash-starrer Adangathey.

Published: 13th December 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Harish Kalyan has signed a new film with director Shanmugam Muthusamy who is awaiting his debut film, the GV Prakash-starrer Adangathey. The yet-to-be-titled film, starring Athulya Ravi as the female lead, will star Harish as a gangster for the first time. Set in North Chennai, it will feature the actor in a new rugged look. The film was launched today with a formal poojai ceremony. 

Speaking about the film, Shanmugam says, “This will be Harish Kalyan’s first full-length commercial film and will be on the lines of the Hindi film Satya. Though it’s a gangster film, it’s based on an issue that affects you irrespective of who you are. It’s set on a backdrop that hasn’t been touched by Indian cinema in all these years.”

The film, which also stars Ameer, Yogi Babu and Karunaas, will go on floors from December 27. To be shot as two schedules, the film will be canned completely in Chennai. With Imman composing the music for this project, Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sreedhar and Tik Tik Tik-fame SS Moorthy are handling cinematography and editing respectively.

