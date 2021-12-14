Santhosh Prathap to join Mahendran and Michael Thangadurai for hyperlink crime thriller

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

It has been announced that actors Santhosh Prathap of Sarpatta Parambarai-fame, Mahendran, and Michael Thangadurai will be joining hands for a hyperlink crime thriller. The film, which has entered production yesterday followed by a formal pooja ceremony, will be directed by AR Stephen Raj, who will be making his directorial debut.

Speaking of the yet-to-be-titled project, Stephen says, "We are planning the first schedule for 15 days in Chennai, and aim to finish filming in 45 to 50 working days. Most of the shooting will be held in and around Chennai."

The film also features Vaishnavi as the female lead, while Rajesh, Livingston and Super Subbarayan will be appearing in supporting roles. Stephen adds that the team of the film is planning to finish the entire film in time for a Summer 2022 release.

The film has cinematography by Madhan Christopher, while Srivatsan will be serving as the editor. It will be produced by M Manirathinam through his production house, Blackhole Pictures.