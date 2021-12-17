STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

'Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal' title row: D Jayakanthan's children make an appeal to Kamal Hassan

Deepalakshmi recalled that in 2009, Kamal Hassan took permission from her father Jayakanthan for using the title of his 1965 film Unnaipol Oruvan, for his new film.

Published: 17th December 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2021 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary writer D Jayakanthan

Legendary writer D Jayakanthan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The children of legendary writer D Jayakanthan have appealed to MNM president Kamal Hassan to avoid reusing the title Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal for any new Tamil film since the title is synonymous with their father’s name. Memories of the writer and the title have always been inseparable in literary and film histories, they said. 

Jayakanthan's children J Kadambari, J Jayasimhan, and J Deepalakshmi took exception to the use of the title since Sila nerangalil sila manithargal is Jayakanthan's Sahitya Akademi award-winning novel, later adapted into a film, by Bhimsingh. (1977). They said reusing the title for a different film will erase the digital footprint of the iconic original. 

Incidentally, Haasan had launched the movie’s poster a few months ago, but the film is neither produced nor directed by him. When TNIE pointed this out to Deepalakshmi, she said, “Hassan had introduced the title of the film along with the people connected with it. So, we are appealing to him.”

Deepalakshmi recalled that in 2009, Hassan took permission from her father for using the title of his 1965 film Unnaipol Oruvan, for his new film. Just because Jayakanthan allowed it, the 2009 Unnaipol Oruvan had ‘eclipsed’ all traces of the 1965 Unnaipol Oruvan, directed by Jayakanthan, in the digital space.

“We are firm that Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal too should not get ‘eclipsed’ like Unnaipol Oruvan. So, we urge you to change that title and give another one to that film. We are confident that you will accept our fair request,” Jayakanthan’s children urged Haasan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Hassan D Jayakanthan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
New drug could treat patients hospitalised with COVID-19 pneumonia: Lancet study
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu declares 'Tamil Thaai Vazhthu' as state song
Social activist Rona Wilson (File photo | EPS)
Activist Rona Wilson's phone infected with Pegasus spyware, says new forensic analysis
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp