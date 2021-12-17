'Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal' title row: D Jayakanthan's children make an appeal to Kamal Hassan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The children of legendary writer D Jayakanthan have appealed to MNM president Kamal Hassan to avoid reusing the title Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal for any new Tamil film since the title is synonymous with their father’s name. Memories of the writer and the title have always been inseparable in literary and film histories, they said.

Jayakanthan's children J Kadambari, J Jayasimhan, and J Deepalakshmi took exception to the use of the title since Sila nerangalil sila manithargal is Jayakanthan's Sahitya Akademi award-winning novel, later adapted into a film, by Bhimsingh. (1977). They said reusing the title for a different film will erase the digital footprint of the iconic original.

Incidentally, Haasan had launched the movie’s poster a few months ago, but the film is neither produced nor directed by him. When TNIE pointed this out to Deepalakshmi, she said, “Hassan had introduced the title of the film along with the people connected with it. So, we are appealing to him.”

Deepalakshmi recalled that in 2009, Hassan took permission from her father for using the title of his 1965 film Unnaipol Oruvan, for his new film. Just because Jayakanthan allowed it, the 2009 Unnaipol Oruvan had ‘eclipsed’ all traces of the 1965 Unnaipol Oruvan, directed by Jayakanthan, in the digital space.

“We are firm that Sila Nerankalil Sila Manitharkal too should not get ‘eclipsed’ like Unnaipol Oruvan. So, we urge you to change that title and give another one to that film. We are confident that you will accept our fair request,” Jayakanthan’s children urged Haasan.