Playback singer & actor Manikka Vinayagam passes away

Published: 26th December 2021 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Manikka Vinayagam (Photo | FilimiBeat Tamil)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil playback singer and actor Manikka Vinayagam passed away due to illness here on Sunday night. He was 73.

He is the youngest son of 'Natyacharya Padmashri' Vazhuvoor B. Ramaiah Pillai.

Vinayagam has sung more than 800 songs in Tamil and other south Indian languages and has also acted in several films.

He made his foray into playback singing with Kannukulla Keluthi song in Vikram starrer, Dhill (2001). He sang, Vidai Kodu Engal Naade- Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Koduva Meesai - Dhool (2003), and many other film songs. Apart from singing for films, he has sung hundreds of folk songs and devotional songs.

He essayed the role of Dhanush's father in the movie Thiruda Thirudi (2003). He has also acted in Gambeeram, Perazhagan Arivumani, and several other movies.

According to a report, Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin would pay his last respects to the singer at his residence in Adyar on Monday.

