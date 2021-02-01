STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Dhanush shares teaser of 'Karnan', film to release theatrically in April 2021

Dhanush thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

A still from Dhanush starrer 'Karnan'.

A still from Dhanush starrer 'Karnan'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

CHENNAI: South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film "Karnan" will have a worldwide theatrical release in April.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, of "Pariyerum Perumal" fame, the film is reportedly billed as an action-drama.

The 37-year-old "Asuran" star took to Twitter and shared the announcement note, along with a teaser of the film.

Dhanush thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.

"Karnan' releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor tweeted.

Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller "Jagame Thanthiram".

He will also be seen in filmmaker Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan.

"Atrangi Re" marks his third Hindi feature after "Raanjhanaa" (2013) and "Shamitabh" (2015) .

WATCH TEASER:

