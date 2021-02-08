Nenjam Marappathillai: Selvaraghavan's long-delayed movie to hit screens on March 5

By Express News Service

Selvaraghavan's long-delayed film, Nenjam Marappathillai, will finally hit the screens on March 5. The team released a release promo to confirm the news.

The psychological horror-thriller was initially scheduled to hit the screens in 2016, but multiple production issues halted the movie's release. Now, the film will be released by Rockfort Entertainment's T Muruganantham.

Nenjam Marappathillai stars SJ Suryah, Regina Cassandra, and Nandita Swetha in the lead roles, and has music scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. It has cinematography by Arvind Krishna and editing by Prasanna GK.

Produced by Gitanjali Selvaraghavan, Siddhart Rao, and Anirudh Krishna, the film will be released under the banners of Escape Artists Motion Picture, Glo Studios, and Southside Studios.

Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan has announced two projects with his brother Dhanush, Naane Varuven and Aayirathil Oruvan 2. He will also be debuting as an actor in Arun Matheswaran's Saani Kaayidham.

(This story first appeared on www.cinemaexpress.com)