Ajith fan asks England cricketer Moeen Ali for 'Valimai' update, video goes viral

After a whole year, the fans are finally back inside the cricket stadium in India. Fans have always been animated when it comes to cheering for their favourite cricketers or coming up with hilarious gestures.

Most of the time the cricketers fielding near the boundary line are more often to come across these gestures as the fans are in close proximity.

During the ongoing second Test match between India and England, taking place at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, England all-rounder Moeen Ali was in for a surprise when one of the fans near the boundary asked him about a movie update.

The incident occurred today when Moeen Ali was fielding near the boundary when one of the fans behind him called out his name and asked him to provide an update about actor Ajith's upcoming movie 'Valimai'.

Moeen Ali who did understand what the fan was asking about, waved his hand in response.

The video has gone viral on all social media platforms and has been shared widely.

Many fans were also seen holding 'Valimai' updates placards at the stadium.

This is not the first time something like this has happened, recently Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palanisamy who was on a campaign was also asked by a few youngsters to give an update on 'Valimai'.

The 'Valimai' team has been tight-lipped over the past year to ensure no details about the anticipated Ajith-starrer is leaked.

'Valimai' marks film producer Boney Kapoor's second collaboration with Ajith after 'Nerkonda Paarvai', the Kollywood remake of Bollywood superhit 'Pink'.

H. Vinoth, who had directed 'Nerkonda Paarvai', has helmed this project as well. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music and Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma oozed class with an aesthetically pleasing 161 on a challenging track, helping India seize the initiative with a solid opening day score of 300 for 6 against England in the second cricket Test here on Saturday.

Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 12,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant's (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track.

Rohit had scored six Test hundreds prior to this knock but he will be the first to admit that in terms of conditions on offer and the quality of attack he faced, the seventh one would be at the top of the list.

On a hot Saturday, Rohit did two things at one go.

Firstly, he put India in a commanding position on a track which was way more difficult for batting than he made it look with 18 fours and two sixes in his 231-ball knock.

Secondly, he put all the naysayers in their place by scoring runs when it mattered the most.

The team is aiming for a comeback after a crushing 227-run loss in the first Test.

