STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Close encounters of spooky kind: Raashi Khanna talks about shooting for 'Aranmanai 3'

As Raashi stepped into the room, she saw a woman dressed in white, sitting in the centre of the room with her back to the door.

Published: 16th February 2021 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Raashi Khanna

Actor Raashi Khanna

By Rinku Gupta
Express News Service

As a huge fan of horror films, actor Raashi Khanna was thrilled to join the unit of the upcoming horror film, the Sundar C directorial, Aranmanai 3. But she was in for quite the surprise. Raashi’s first spooky scene was shot at night at an old haveli in Rajasthan, and the instruction was simple. She had to confront an actor dressed as a ghost and scream.

The room was shrouded in semi-darkness, and the evening was chilly. A cold wind blowing in through the large windows added to the eerie atmosphere.  As Raashi stepped into the room, she saw a woman dressed in white, sitting in the centre of the room with her back to the door. Raashi could only see her long hair flowing in the breeze. The camera team was stationed between her and this actor, catching every expression on Raashi’s face. 

“All I had to do was approach her and place my hand on her shoulder, at which point she would turn towards me and I had to scream in fear,” says Raashi. As she gingerly crossed the room and reached the ‘ghost’, the actor turned towards Raashi. “The second I saw her face, I got the fright of my life. In that split second, I forgot all about the shoot, the camera, and what I had to do.

I screamed loudly in total fear. I thought I had seen an actual ghost! I stepped back and ran screaming from the spot, and took shelter outside the door.” Just then, director Sundar C’s voice reached her ears. “Everyone was clapping and telling me that I had delivered a good performance. Nobody knew that I was actually scared and that all my expressions were actually real.”

It took her several moments to calm down. “I was totally surprised by my own reaction. I am usually fearless and watch horror films with my eyes wide open. So, I never imagined that I would actually get terrified when shooting a horror scene. The make-up on the actor had been that good. Also, someone had mentioned that the place was haunted. I guess all these factors caught me off guard.” 

So petrified was she that for the next few nights, Raashi could only sleep in her large hotel room with the lights on. “It took several days of meditation and yoga to calm me down. That scary face kept haunting my dreams!”But after those initial days, she got back to normal and got back to watching horror films with the same old enthusiasm. “My first horror film turned out to be extremely memorable after all,” she says.

This weekly column details the fascinating encounters that often take place on the sets of a film

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raashi Khanna Kollywood Aranmanai 3
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp