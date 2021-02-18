Actor Krishna's next is titled 'Rayar Parambarai'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Krishna, who was last seen in the 2019 film Kazhugu 2, has completed shooting for a film titled Rayar Parambarai.

​The film, produced by Chinnasami Cini Creations, is directed by Ramnath.

“Rayar Parambarai will be a comedy entertainer for the entire family. Krishna and Rajendran’s characters run a small political party whose agenda is to separate lovers as they don’t believe in the concept of romance. One of the couples they encounter lands them in trouble and whether Krishna’s character will fall in love himself forms the rest of the film,” Ramnath tells us, adding, “Unlike most films where the heroes don’t have an occupation, ours is a music teacher. The film also features a Vinayagar song which will be unlike anything the audience has seen before.”

Saranya Nair, who starred in the Malayalam films Two States and Maradona, will be making her Tamil debut with this film, which also stars KR Vijaya, Anandraj and Manobala.

Shot in Pollachi, Rayar Parambarai is currently in the post-production stage.

The film has cinematography by Vignesh Vasu and music by Renigunta composer Ganesh Raghavendra.