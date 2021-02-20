MNM chief Kamal Haasan meets actor Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai

By ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 20 (ANI): Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence at Poes Garden in Chennai.

They held a meeting nearly a month after Rajinikanth announced his decision that he will not enter into active politics due to health concerns.

Notably, the Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital in December 2020 after severe blood pressure fluctuations.