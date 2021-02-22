STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Dhanush-starrer 'Jagame Thandhiram' teaser out

Dhanush plays the character of Suruli - a quirky gangster with an upbringing that makes him seem like the most unlikely person to become a thug.

Dhanush in a poster of 'Jagame Thandhiram.'

Dhanush in a poster of 'Jagame Thandhiram.' (Photo | Movie Poster)

CHENNAI: The teaser for Dhanush's upcoming film 'Jagame Thandhiram', directed by Karthik Subbaraj was released today.

Netflix India's Twitter handle put out the quirky and action-filled teaser. The tweet had the lyrics of a song from the movie, "Podu Rakita Rakita! Suruli is coming soon to Netflix. #JagameThandhiramOnNetflix".

Dhanush plays the character of Suruli - a quirky and gangster with an upbringing that makes him seem like the most unlikely person to become a thug. A voiceover in the teaser calls him 'the most dangerous, notorious gangster you've ever seen in your life.'

Legendary actor Al Pacino was first approached for a role in 'Jagame Thandhiram' but actor James Cosmo -who played Jeor Mormont, Lord Commander of the Night's Watch, in the HBO series Game of Thrones- is now seen in the teaser.

The movie also featured actress Aishwarya Lekshmi.

The movie was originally dated to release in May 2020, but it was postponed due to the corona epidemic. The movie is speculated to now be an OTT release, although the filmmakers have not yet confirmed anything. With the Tamil Nadu government recently allowing 100 percent seating in theaters, the release of 'Jagame Thandhiram' may not be confined to OTT only.

