Bharath and Janani team up for 'Munnarivaan'

Actors Bharath and Janani are teaming up for a film titled Munarivan that will be directed by newbie Vejayaraj. The psychological thriller was formally launched yesterday and will go on floors from today. “The hero has a foreseeing ability.

When he goes to intervene in something that’s about to happen, he faces a set of issues,” says Vejayaraj. “The film will be shot in two schedules in and around Chennai. Mirchi Senthil and Kalaka Povadhu Yaaru-fame Azhar play the role of Bharath’s friends.

Karu Palaniappan plays the role of an investigative officer, while Singampuli will appear as his assistant. Chinni Jayanth has been roped in as Bharath’s father,” adds the director. With Om Narayan handling the cinematography, Dharan Kumar is in charge of music direction. The first look of the film will be released after the completion of the first schedule. Interestingly, Bharath and Janani are also coming together for a film titled Yaakai Thiri.