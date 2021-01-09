WATCH 'Cobra' teaser: Vikram gives goosebumps with getups and maths

By Online Desk

The teaser of Ajay Gnanmuthu's Cobra released on Saturday and viewers were taken in with a surprise with lead actor Vikram's physical transformation and many getups, which was initially percieved just as a 'promotion' strategy.

The first look poster of the movie itself cited that 'maths' will be a major plot device in the movie. Going by the teaser, Vikram apparently plays a maths teacher who has an alter ego 'Cobra', who is an international thief.

Veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is seen as an Interpol officer, is hinted to be the primary antagonist who chases Vikram's character. KGF-fame Srinidhi Shetty will be playing the lead actor's love interest and other cast members include Robo Shankar, director KS Ravikumar and Malayalam actor Roshan Matthews and music is composed by AR Rahman.

Earlier the action thriller was aiming for a May 2020 release when COVID-19 struck and the crew, which was shooting in Russia had to return with 25 per cent of production work left. However, shooting resumed last month