STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH 'Cobra' teaser: Vikram gives goosebumps with getups and maths

Going by the teaser, Vikram apparemtly plays a maths teacher who has an alter ego 'Cobra', who is an international thief.

Published: 09th January 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

A poster of 'Cobra'

A poster of 'Cobra' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

The teaser of Ajay Gnanmuthu's Cobra released on Saturday and viewers were taken in with a surprise with lead actor Vikram's physical transformation and many getups, which was initially percieved just as a 'promotion' strategy.

The first look poster of the movie itself cited that 'maths' will be a major plot device in the movie. Going by the teaser, Vikram apparently plays a maths teacher who has an alter ego 'Cobra', who is an international thief.

Veteran cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is seen as an Interpol officer, is hinted to be the primary antagonist who chases Vikram's character. KGF-fame Srinidhi Shetty will be playing the lead actor's love interest and other cast members include Robo Shankar, director KS Ravikumar and Malayalam actor Roshan Matthews and music is composed by AR Rahman.

Earlier the action thriller was aiming for a May 2020 release when COVID-19 struck and the crew, which was shooting in Russia had to return with 25 per cent of production work left. However, shooting resumed last month

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CoBRA Cobra teaser vikram Ajay Gnanmuthu Irfan Pathan Srinidhi Shetty AR Rahman
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp