Vijay's 'Master' scenes leaked online a day before release, director Lokesh requests people not to share clips

As Vijay-starrer 'Master' is all set to hit the big screens on January 13th, a few scenes from the movie have been leaked online by some miscreants.

Published: 11th January 2021 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

With just a day left for the release of 'Master', this news has sent shockwaves to the people involved in the making of the film.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Twitter requested the people not to share the leaked clips if they come across any. 

He wrote, "Dear all. It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to you. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If you come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it. Thank u all. Love you all. One more day and Master is all yours.

Echoing the same sentiments, XB Film Creators, the production house involved with the project, also asked the people not to forward those leaked clips.

XB Film Creators on Twitter wrote, "Team Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com."

'Master' is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, will be locking horns with Vijay. The fans can definitely expect some high octane action sequences involving both the established stars.

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Nassar amongst others.

Anirudh Ravichander has scored the music for the film, while Sathyan Sooryan has taken charge of the cinematography department.

The songs and background music have already been a raging hit with the fans.

The film was earlier slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to 2021 Pongal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

