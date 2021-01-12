WATCH | This 'Ghilli' connection in promo of Vijay's 'Master' is sure to draw whistles!

By Online Desk

Actor Vijay's next release 'Master' is set to release in theatres on Wednesday and the promos have already created a buzz on social media.

Tha latest one, released on Twitter, is sure to spark the memories of many as it makes a reference to one of the star's most memorable hits Ghilli.

The promo teases the audience with cuts of a fight sequence which is intermixed with a game of kabaddi. Vijay played a kabaddi player in the 2004 release Ghilli.

With music composer Anirudh remixing an old theme (Kabaddi Kabaddi, remember?) which was a sensation then, the theatres are going to be filled with whistles without a doubt.

The crew and several activists have urged fans to show restraint and celebrate carefully while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

The movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of 'Kaithi' fame, faced some unexpected trouble on

Monday night as few clips of 'Master' leaked online. Nevertheless, the movie is expected to give boost to the movie industry hit by the pandemic as it is the first big movie to opt for a theatrical release.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, will be locking horns with Vijay. The fans can definitely expect some high octane sequences involving both the established stars.

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Nassar amongst others.

The film had earlier been slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to Pongal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.