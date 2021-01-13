STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay-starrer 'Master' opens to packed halls despite online leak and COVID

Vijay-starrer 'Master' could well be on its way to create a record at the box office despite opening amid the pandemic.

Published: 13th January 2021 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated film Master, starring superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, could well be on its way to create a record at the box office despite opening amid the pandemic and being leaked on torrent websites hours before its release.

Fans of the two actors started crowding at theatres since early morning on Wednesday for the opening show of the film, which has released on the big screen despite COVID pandemic.

Film exhibitor Vishek Chauhan on Wednesday tweeted photos and videos from theatres in the city and even outside Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Vijay's 'Master' scenes leaked online a day before release, director Lokesh requests people not to share clips

"#Master 7am shows are also done in parts of the world..it also goes #Housefull.. even during a pandemic.. #Master is a Blockbuster..#ThalapathyVijay is a leader!!" he tweeted.

Announcing a huge box office opening for the film, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "It's a #Tsunami at the #BO... #MasterFilm has a FANTABULOUS START... Only goes to prove *yet again*: Give the audience what THEY want to watch and they will never disappoint you... Charm of watching a wellmade entertainer on big screen will never diminish. #Master #MasterPongal."

Meanwhile, actress Keerthy Suresh revealed on social media that she is back to the theatre after one year just to watch Master.

ALSO READ: ‘Master’ set for mass entry in Kerala, tickets sold out for opening day

"Can't even describe how ecstatic it feels to be back at a theatre after waiting for a whole year, and what's even better? It's for #Master Ithu #MasterPongal da! #MasterIsHere," the actress tweeted from her verified account early morning on Wednesday.

Keerthy also shared photograph of a packed cinema hall with the film playing on the big screen.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Master COVID Vijay Vijay Sethupathi Master Online Leak Master Movie Online Leak Master Film Online Leak
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp