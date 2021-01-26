Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' flying high, enters the Oscars race including Best Actor, Director categories

By Online Desk

Soorarai Pottru has entered the Oscars race in multiple categories, its film producers revealed on social media.

It was earlier reported that the Suriya film would be screened at the 2021 Golden Globes Awards for the Best Foreign Film category.

The movie has entered the race for the Oscars under the General Category for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and other categories.

The film was also made available in the Academy Screening Room today.

The director of 2D Entertainment, one of the film's producers, announced on Twitter.

Happy Republic Day! #SooraraiPottru joins OSCARS under General Category in Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score & other categories! The film has been made available in the Academy Screening Room today @Suriya_offl #SudhaKongara @gvprakash @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/6Pgem7ZUSy — Rajsekar Pandian (@rajsekarpandian) January 26, 2021

The OTT film's music director G.V. Prakash also took to Twitter to share the exciting news. He wrote, "Am super happy to announce that Soorarai Pottru enters the Oscars Race.. including best original score category... god bless."

Directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru follows the story of a common man with a big dream of launching a low-cost airline in the 1990s.

The Amazon Prime film which was delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic and NOC approvals, garnered a huge response from the audience when it was finally released on November 11th of last year.

G.V. Prakash has along with other singers, contributed to all nine songs in the movie: Kaattu Payale, Veyyon Silli, Maara Theme, Mannurunda, Kayilae Aagasam, Aagasm, Naalu Nimisham, Sooravali, Usurey.