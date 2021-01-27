STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film titled 'Don', Anirudh to score music

The actor has three films under production stages currently including 'Don'.

Published: 27th January 2021 12:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sivakarthikeyan

Actor Sivakarthikeyan (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday announced that his next movie will be directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, titled 'Don'.

Taking it to Twitter, the actor revealed that the movie will be produced by Lyca Productions and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Although the word 'Don' will suggest the movie to have a mafia backdrop, but the announcement video of the same indicates otherwise. 

The announcement comes just after the completion of the shooting of his previous film 'Ayalaan'.

The director Cibi, sharing the update, said that: "10 years of dream, 7 years of hardship, 3 years of waiting, for 1 day & that is today!"

Sivakarthikeyan's last release was the movie 'Hero', released in 2019.

The actor has three films under production stages currently including 'Don'. The other two are - 'Doctor' directed by Nelson and 'Ayalaan' directed by R Ravikumar is a science-fiction film with music by AR Rahman.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander's last film was actor Vijay's Master, the album and music score was well praised by critics and fans.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sivakarthikeyan Anirudh Ravichander Don
India Matters
IMF's Chief Economist Gita Gopinath (L) and farmers participating in a protest during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (File photo| AP)
New agri laws have potential to raise farm income: IMF's Gita Gopinath
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC stays Bombay HC order on child abuse without 'skin-to-skin' contact
Recovered Covid patients may be immune to new virus strains
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.
Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp