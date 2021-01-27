Actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film titled 'Don', Anirudh to score music

By Online Desk

Actor Sivakarthikeyan on Wednesday announced that his next movie will be directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi, titled 'Don'.

Taking it to Twitter, the actor revealed that the movie will be produced by Lyca Productions and the music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Although the word 'Don' will suggest the movie to have a mafia backdrop, but the announcement video of the same indicates otherwise.

Happy to announce my next film with @LycaProductions titled #DON

Music by my dearest Rockstar @anirudhofficial It’s always an extra happiness to join with a debutant Director, here is @Dir_Cibi @SKProdOffl @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/dFbsH49W4I — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) January 27, 2021

The announcement comes just after the completion of the shooting of his previous film 'Ayalaan'.

The director Cibi, sharing the update, said that: "10 years of dream, 7 years of hardship, 3 years of waiting, for 1 day & that is today!"

My debut directorial starring @Siva_Kartikeyan sir has been titled #DON & music by 'Rockstar' @anirudhofficial, produced by @LycaProductions in association with @SKProdOffl @KalaiArasu_ pic.twitter.com/mCxpna4zwq — Cibi Chakaravarthi (@Dir_Cibi) January 27, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan's last release was the movie 'Hero', released in 2019.

The actor has three films under production stages currently including 'Don'. The other two are - 'Doctor' directed by Nelson and 'Ayalaan' directed by R Ravikumar is a science-fiction film with music by AR Rahman.

Music director Anirudh Ravichander's last film was actor Vijay's Master, the album and music score was well praised by critics and fans.