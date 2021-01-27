Actor Vijay's 'Master' will have digital release on January 29, new trailer out!

By Online Desk

The much-awaited release of the year, 'Thalapathy' Vijay's Master will now be available on Amazon Prime Video from January 29th.

Ever since the movie released, the buzz around the digital premiere of the movie reached new heights.

Amazon Prime marked the announcement with the launch of a trailer for the movie in which the release date was revealed.

It is to be noted that, Master was the first big-budget star film to release in theatres post the pandemic ushering in the audience back to movie halls.

Actor Vijay said he is "glad" that the fans can enjoy the film on Amazon Prime Video in India and across the world.

"I am certain that the interesting duel between John and Bhavani will take the audiences on a roller-coaster ride of action, and drama," the actor said in a statement.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj said it is "extremely fulfilling" to have the film's global digital release on Amazon.

"Master' film has brought two very strong actors face to face in the film, that serves as great entertainment hook for people to come and watch the film in theatres.

"However, with the film's global digital release on Amazon Prime Video, we are hoping to reach a wider audience that's been at home, and reach regions that otherwise wouldn't have been possible," he added.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said "Master" is one of the most anticipated Tamil movies of the year and the company is glad to have the opportunity to bring the movie to Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this month.

"With this digital premiere, we are happy to provide customers with the choice of enjoying the latest Tamil blockbuster movie from the safety and comfort of their homes, not just in India but across the globe," Subramaniam added.

The movie released opened to packed houses on January 13th, grossing Rs 100 crores worldwide on its third day of run with the film earning over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the time period.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist, will be locking horns with Vijay.

This action flick has a star-studded lineup that includes Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Nassar amongst others.

The film had earlier been slated for a Diwali release but was postponed to Pongal 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(With agencies inputs)