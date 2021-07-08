STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
R Kannan to remake 'Kasethan Kadavulada'

Published: 08th July 2021 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2021 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

The film, which will enter production on July 15, is being produced by Kannan through his production house, Masala Pix, in association with MKRP Productions.

By Ram Venkat Srikar
Express News Service

Filmmaker R Kannan is set to remake the 1972 comedy, Kasethan Kadavulada. Actor Shiva will be stepping into the shoes of the protagonist played by the late Muthuraman, while Yogi Babu and Urvashi will be essaying the characters essayed by Thenga Srinivasan and Manorama, respectively.

Talking about his decision to remake the beloved classic, Kannan says, “The films have grown bleak and violent in the recent past, and I want to make an out-and-out entertainer that’ll leave the audience in splits from the start to the end.”

Sharing his love for the original film, Kannan adds, “Kasethan Kadavulada is a cult classic that I have seen over 10 times. It’s a beautiful film with several minute details. Recreating the magic is a challenge that we, as a team, are willing to take up. I’m confident that the remake will live up to the legacy of the original.”

The film, which will enter production on July 15, is being produced by Kannan through his production house, Masala Pix, in association with MKRP Productions. Meanwhile, the filmmaker has Thalli Pogathey, starring Atharvaa, and the remake of The Great Indian Kitchen led by Aishwarya Rajesh in his pipeline.

