STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Talk of the town: RJ Balaji's latest podcast promises to spread positivity

In fact, the first episode bagged the top spot on Spotify’s daily podcast chart.

Published: 11th July 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

RJ Balaji

RJ Balaji

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

Basically shy, is how Balaji Patturaj, aka RJ Balaji, describes himself on his Instagram page. Surprising, as the radio jockey who kickstarted his career in Coimbatore in 2006, is today one of the most popular RJs in Tamil Nadu. Known for his humorous take on facts and opinions, Balaji recently launched his podcast—‘Nallanna Murukku: The RJ Balaji Show’—with Swedish company Spotify, making it the platform’s first Tamil original podcast. 

RJ Balaji

In fact, the first episode bagged the top spot on Spotify’s daily podcast chart. The three-week-old podcast is peppered with humour, nostalgia, and a generous dose of relevant issues. One of the episodes focused on the RJ-turned-actor and sports commentator’s social media journey and the lockdown, and the recent one had Balaji in conversation with Tamil Nadu’s Health Secretary Ma Subramanian.

They discussed mental health and the steps the state government is taking to address it. From being an RJ to now launching his own podcast, Balaji has come a long way cultivating a huge following not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the Tamil diaspora globally. With ‘Nallanna Murukku’, he wants to popularise podcasts as the new medium of information. The hyper-local name is a phrase that he has used often in his previous shows and films. “My listeners have come to associate me with the term,” he explains.

Balaji had tested waters in 2019, with what he calls a “trials podcast”. He wanted to see if the Tamil audience was aware of podcasts and how they would receive it. When the response was satisfactory, he decided to associate himself with a platform that is known for creating podcasts—Spotify. Likewise, when the Swedish company, which hosts over 2.6 million titles and has onboarded over 36 originals from India, announced its decision of creating local content for Indian audiences, Balaji was a natural fit. “‘Nallanna Murukku’ will be a show that will talk about a lot way. It’s not a different show, but the treatment is new,” he says, adding that the aim is to spread positivity in 15 minutes.

The topics will range from politics and sports to even something random that may appeal to Balaji. He focuses on infotainment, taking listeners through his own story of struggles and talking about important social issues. “A podcast should either make people better informed about something they are not aware of, or it should entertain them. It is a tough task to educate or entertain in the 15-20-minute format,” he notes. Yet, challenges abound. According to a PricewaterhouseCoopers report, with 57.6 million monthly listeners, India is the third-largest podcast listening market in the world. “To be relevant and make people laugh and introspect at the same time is a challenge. I have to talk about different issues or topics and keep the content engaging,” Balaji stresses.

Spotify is free for download and you can listen to ‘Nallanna Murukku’ for free.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJ Balaji RJ Balaji podcast
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp