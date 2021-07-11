STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | Motion poster, first look from the Ajith-starrer 'Valimai' out

Directed by H Vinoth, 'Valimai' marks Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with the Theeran Adhigaram Ondru director and producer Boney Kapoor. It also stars Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi.

Published: 11th July 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor.

Valimai is Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor. (Photo | Twitter: @BayViewProjOffl)

By Express News Service

The much-awaited Valimai update is finally here. Calling this the update of the year, or rather the last two years, wouldn't be too much of an exaggeration. With social media abuzz about the update being finally announced, a few sources in the know did confirm to us that the rumours were true, and the Valimai Motion Poster and the first look is out today. 

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai marks Ajith Kumar's second collaboration with the Theeran Adhigaram Ondru director, and producer Boney Kapoor, who is backing the project under his Bayview LLP projects banner. 

The motion poster features Ajith in a complete swag avatar as he takes on a bunch of henchmen, does stunts on a bike, and overall just exudes swag with his jackets and sunglasses. The bigger update from the motion poster is the team's announcement that the film will release in theatres in 2021. 

The title of the film was announced two years back, and owing to the pandemic, further updates were absent from the makers side. This lead to a lot of animosity among the fans, and we also stray incidents of fans asking for Valimai updates at public platforms, including international sporting events, much to the chagrin of the makers who put out a statement urging fans to wait for the update to come their way instead of doing such things. Nevertheless, all's well that ends well.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the film also stars Kartikeya and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. It also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Achyuth Kumar and Yogi Babu.

Here's the motion poster:

(This story originally appeared on CinemaExpress.com)

