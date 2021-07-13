‘Masterchef Tamil’ set for an appetising journey in August

By Express News Service

In a mission to unite food aficionados, Innovative Film Academy (IFA) announced the launch date of the much anticipated culinary show — MasterChef Tamil. Bringing to television screens the internationally revered show in a regional format, IFA in association with Endemolshine is all set to present the journey of home cooks from August 2021. IFA also unveiled six avatars of Vijay Sethupathi, who will host the show.

Commenting on the occasion, Saravana Prasad, founder, IFA said, “We are happy to present an internationally renowned culinary show in regional formats. Each aspect of the show has been tailored to suit the preferences of regional audiences without compromising on the magnificence of the international format of MasterChef. VS as the host of the show has further elevated the entertainment quotient and his way of beautifully tying the show together is sure to enthral the audience. We are excited to be launching the show in August and are confident that it will be an instant hit with Tamil audiences from across the globe.”

Vijay Sethupathi actor-host, MasterChef Tamil, added, “Hosting MasterChef is one of the most exciting projects in my career. The grandeur of the show is unparalleled and I’m sure that this will set a new benchmark for culinary shows in the Tamil GEC space. IFA has brought to life many aspects from our kitchens and has added a spark to it in the MasterChef kitchen. We have poured all our heart into this show and I am thrilled for it to hit the screens in August.”

The show is slated to go on-air from August 1 at 9:30pm on Sun TV every Saturday and Sunday.