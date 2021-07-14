STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

8 Thottakal Vetri’s  next goes on floors 

The film will be entirely shot in Chennai and is based on multiple events that happened in the city, said the director, debutant, Shaams.

Published: 14th July 2021 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2021 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Unit of actor Vetri's new moie

Unit of actor Vetri's new moie

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

We had previously reported that actor Vetri’s next is a film with debutant filmmaker Shaams. The shooting of the film began yesterday. The thriller has Vidya Pradeep and Vismaya playing the female leads. Shaams calls the film a thriller based on real-life events.

“The film will be entirely shot in Chennai and is based on multiple events that happened in the city. I am hoping to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience to the audience,” says Shaams

He adds that Vetri hasn’t played a character like this before. “Though most of his previous films were thrillers, he will be seen in an entirely new role with no traces of his other works.”

The filmmaker plans to complete the film in two schedules and shares that he has plans to rope in major character actors. It has been revealed that Bigg Boss-fame Vanitha Vijaykumar will be seen playing a crucial cop role in the yet-to-be-titled project. The film, which is being produced by Pranish International, has music by Ganesh Chandrasekaran and cinematography by JKR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Actor Vetri 8 Thottakkal Vanitha Vijaykumar
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Fuel Hike: Petrol prices cross Rs 107 in Mumbai, Rs 109 in Bhopal
A factory burns in the background while empty boxes litter the foreground from looted goods being removed, on the outskirts of Durban, South Africa, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
South Africa Riots: Violence, vandalism, loots and no food after Zuma goes to jail
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp