8 Thottakal Vetri’s  next goes on floors 

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that actor Vetri’s next is a film with debutant filmmaker Shaams. The shooting of the film began yesterday. The thriller has Vidya Pradeep and Vismaya playing the female leads. Shaams calls the film a thriller based on real-life events.

“The film will be entirely shot in Chennai and is based on multiple events that happened in the city. I am hoping to deliver an edge-of-the-seat experience to the audience,” says Shaams

He adds that Vetri hasn’t played a character like this before. “Though most of his previous films were thrillers, he will be seen in an entirely new role with no traces of his other works.”

The filmmaker plans to complete the film in two schedules and shares that he has plans to rope in major character actors. It has been revealed that Bigg Boss-fame Vanitha Vijaykumar will be seen playing a crucial cop role in the yet-to-be-titled project. The film, which is being produced by Pranish International, has music by Ganesh Chandrasekaran and cinematography by JKR.