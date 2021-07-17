Kajal, Regina, Janani and Raiza team up for Karungaapiyam

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that director Deekay of Yaamirukka Bayamey and Kavalai Vendam fame is working on a film that stars Kajal Aggarwal, Regina Cassandra, Janani, and Raiza Wilson. It’s now known that the film is titled Karungaapiyam.

Speaking about the film, Deekay says, “Karungaapiyam is a horror film and we went with that title as it roughly translates to ‘dark tales’. The film will have different genres of horror, unlike Yaamirukka Bayamey which was a horror comedy and Kaatteri that’s a fairytale based horror comedy.

The film also has a fifth heroine, Noyrika from Iran. The film will be about how the lives of five different people collide. We have wrapped up the film and it’s in the post-production stage right now.” Karungaapiyam also stars Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, John Vijay, Sha Ra and Lollu Sabha Manohar. Shot in and around Chennai, Udumalaipettai, and Pollachi, the film will have music by Prasad.