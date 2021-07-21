STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Arulnithi to play an investigating officer in Dejavu

Produced by Vijay Pandi’s White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah’s PG Media Works, Dejavu is directed by first-time filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan. 

Published: 21st July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actor Arulnithi

Kollywood actor Arulnithi

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Arulnithi’s next film is a mystery thriller titled Dejavu. The film stars the Mouna Guru-actor in the role of an Investigating Officer.

Produced by Vijay Pandi’s White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah’s PG Media Works, Dejavu is directed by first-time filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan. 

Speaking about the film, Arvindh says, “Arulnithi was apprehensive of doing a thriller again but when he read the first half of the film, he found it to be gripping and wanted me to narrate the second half. The film will not be a usual thriller and right from the first scene, there will be many twists and turns. The story happens over a duration of a day and a night.”

The film also stars Madhoo, Achyuth Kumar, Smruthi Venkat, Mime Gopi, Chetan, and Kali Venkat. 

“Madhoo ma’am is excited about playing a cop for the first time in her career. Achyuth Kumar sir’s role is also an important one. Despite playing a cop, Arulnithi won’t be wearing the police uniform even for one scene. As he has donned the khaki a number of times before, we have worked on his looks to give him a makeover.”

The shooting of the film is almost completed. The film is also a bilingual with Naveen Chandra playing the lead in the Telugu version. Dejavu is shot completely in Chennai. With music by Ghibran, the film will have cinematography by PG Muthiah.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arulnithi
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp