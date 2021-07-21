Arulnithi to play an investigating officer in Dejavu

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Arulnithi’s next film is a mystery thriller titled Dejavu. The film stars the Mouna Guru-actor in the role of an Investigating Officer.

Produced by Vijay Pandi’s White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah’s PG Media Works, Dejavu is directed by first-time filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan.

Speaking about the film, Arvindh says, “Arulnithi was apprehensive of doing a thriller again but when he read the first half of the film, he found it to be gripping and wanted me to narrate the second half. The film will not be a usual thriller and right from the first scene, there will be many twists and turns. The story happens over a duration of a day and a night.”

The film also stars Madhoo, Achyuth Kumar, Smruthi Venkat, Mime Gopi, Chetan, and Kali Venkat.

“Madhoo ma’am is excited about playing a cop for the first time in her career. Achyuth Kumar sir’s role is also an important one. Despite playing a cop, Arulnithi won’t be wearing the police uniform even for one scene. As he has donned the khaki a number of times before, we have worked on his looks to give him a makeover.”

The shooting of the film is almost completed. The film is also a bilingual with Naveen Chandra playing the lead in the Telugu version. Dejavu is shot completely in Chennai. With music by Ghibran, the film will have cinematography by PG Muthiah.