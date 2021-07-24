Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu team up for 'Yavarum Vallavare'

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Actor Samuthirakani will be appearing as the lead in an upcoming film titled Yavarum Vallavare. The film will feature ace comedian Yogi Babu in a prominent role. Directed by debutant Rajendra Chakravarthi, the story of the film has been inspired by true real events.

Talking about the film, director Rajendra says, “It’s a story that spans over the course of 12 hours — from 6 pm to 6 am. The real-life person who inspired Samuthirakani’s character bears a strong resemblance to the actor, and hence, I felt it was the right casting. Similarly, Yogi Babu plays a comic character. However, we didn’t design a separate comedy track.”

Produced by Prabhu Thilak, the film’s cast also features Ramesh Thilak, Ilavarasu, and Deva Darshini, among others. The shooting of Yavarum Vallavare has been wrapped up and the film is expected to hit screens after theatres reopen across Tamil Nadu.