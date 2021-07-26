Vijay Antony to direct Pichaikkaran 2

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Express News Service

Music composer-turned-actor Vijay Antony is all set to don the director’s hat for his next. In addition to starring in the lead role, Vijay will also helm Pichaikkaran 2, the sequel to his 2016 hit. The news was announced on Saturday by director AR Murugadoss on Twitter.

Speaking of his foray into direction, Vijay said, “I was very sure that I didn’t want to direct, but somehow I wrote a story. Eventually, I started to process that story in my mind. It’s like giving birth to a child — you don’t know who that child is until it grows up with you, and when you begin to understand that child, the bond grows as well. That’s how it happened and I decided to direct this film.”

Vijay will also edit and compose music for the film, which will enter production today. The film also stars John Vijay, Harish Peraddi, YG Mahendra, Ajay Ghosh, Yogi Babu and others Meanwhile, Vijay also has Kodiyil Oruvan, an untitled thriller film with CS Amudhan, Thamezharasan, Agni Siragugal, and Khaki in his pipeline.