Theme song 'Dosti' from 'RRR' to release in August

Composed by MM Keeravaani, 'Dosti' is sung by five singers -- Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay Yesudas, Hema Chandra and Yazin Nazir.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:39 PM

A still from 'RRR'.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The theme song, 'Dosti', from SS Rajamouli's most anticipated movie 'RRR' is scheduled to release on August 1.

The above-mentioned singers have sung the theme track in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Also, the music rights of the film have been acquired by T-Series and Lahari Music.

For the unversed, 'RRR', which features Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is set against the backdrop of the independence era.

Unveiling a few details about the song, Alia took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of the song.

"A peek into the musical world of RRR," she captioned the post.

'RRR' is scheduled to release on the occasion of Dussehra on October 13, 2021. 

