Nayanthara-starrer 'Netrikann' revolves around a unique and resilient woman, says producer

The film will release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Published: 29th July 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Nayanthara in 'Netrikann'

Actress Nayanthara in 'Netrikann' (Photo | Film Poster)

By PTI

CHENNAI: South superstar Nayanthara's upcoming film "Netrikann", which will see her in the role of a visually-impared woman who gets embroiled in a dangerous situation with a serial kidnapper, is "an unconventional and thrilling" whodunnit, the film's producer said.

The "mookuthi Amman" actor will be seen fighting against all odds to stand strong against a nefarious villain, played by actor Ajmal, in the film, directed by Milind Rau and produced by Rowdy Pictures.

"With every film, the goal is to push the envelope further to show audiences something that they haven't seen before, keep them hooked till the credits and provide them with an enriching entertainment experience. We are proud to say that 'Netrikann' is just that."

"The film is centered around a unique and resilient woman, portrayed by Nayanthara with such elan. As a visually impaired woman, she uses her senses to the best of her abilities to track down a serial killer and uncover hidden truths. The film is unconventional and thrilling - audiences who enjoy bold content will love Netrikann," producer Vignesh Shivan said in a release.

Director Rau said the film is unlike anything that the Tamil audiences have seen in the thriller genre.

"'Netrikann' is special because of the central character who is visually impaired and uses sheer intelligence and presence of mind to confront a deadly serial kidnapper."

"No one could have essayed the role better than Nayanthara who has brilliantly brought alive a character who can't see, but is extremely quick-witted. High-octane action and drama, along with the unexpected twists in the storyline, makes Netrikann a must watch, especially for viewers who love a good whodunit packed with crime, thrill, and action," he said.

