'Super Deluxe' star Gayathrie joins the cast of Seenu Ramasamy’s next

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak through Sky Man Films International, the shooting of the film is expected to commence soon.

Published: 31st July 2021 10:27 AM

Kollywood actress Gayathrie

We had previously reported that filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy will be teaming up with GV Prakash for his next. Now, it has been announced that the film will feature Gayathrie as the film lead, marking her second collaboration with the filmmaker after the yet-to-be-released Mamanithan, starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Talking about Seenu Ramasamy, Gayathrie says, “Although most of his stories are set in rural backgrounds, they are never regressive. His craft, characters, and stories are rather progressive. This film too has a great story and characters.”

The Super Deluxe-actor adds, “Mamanithan was an extremely challenging film for me as a performer — to portray a character whose arc spans for over 20 years was a rewarding experience. While this character sits in contrast to my role in Mamanithan, I’m sure Seenu sir will transform me into a different character this time around. I’m looking forward to it.”

Produced by Kalaimagan Mubarak through Sky Man Films International, the shooting of the film is expected to commence soon. Meanwhile, Gayathrie has Tughlaq Durbar, Titanic Kadhalum Kavundhu Pogum, Bagheera, and Kaayal in her pipeline.
 

