STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

WATCH | Legendary muscian Ilaiyaraaja plays birthday song with his grandchildren

Ilaiyaraaja turns 78 today and social media is filled with posts by fans paying tributes to the legend. 

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja with his grandchildren (L) and Ilaiyaraaja in studio (R).

Music legend Ilaiyaraaja with his grandchildren (L) and Ilaiyaraaja in studio (R) (Photos | Screenshot, EPS)

By Online Desk

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja on Wednesday, marking his father Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, shared a video in which the music maestro is seen playing piano with his grandkids. 

Ilaiyaraaja turns 78 today and social media is filled with posts by his fans paying tributes to the legend. 

Showing a glimpse into his life during lockdown, the video will be a treat to fans across the world.

In the video, the veteran composer plays the tune of 'Happy Birthday' song holding the hands of his grand daughter as his grandson adorably watches from the side.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for thousands of songs in a career spanning over four decades making him one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Last week, a new song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raaja from the movie 'Maa Manithan' was released online. The song titled 'Ye Rasa' was sung by his father. 

Earlier also, Ilaiyaraaja's son had shared a small video of him teaching his grand daughter piano. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilaiyaraaja Ilaiyaraaja birthday Ilaiyaraaja video Yuvan Shankar Raja Ilaiyaraaja grandchildren
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp