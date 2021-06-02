WATCH | Legendary muscian Ilaiyaraaja plays birthday song with his grandchildren

By Online Desk

Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja on Wednesday, marking his father Ilaiyaraaja's birthday, shared a video in which the music maestro is seen playing piano with his grandkids.

Ilaiyaraaja turns 78 today and social media is filled with posts by his fans paying tributes to the legend.

Showing a glimpse into his life during lockdown, the video will be a treat to fans across the world.

In the video, the veteran composer plays the tune of 'Happy Birthday' song holding the hands of his grand daughter as his grandson adorably watches from the side.

Ilaiyaraaja has composed music for thousands of songs in a career spanning over four decades making him one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Last week, a new song composed by Yuvan Shankar Raaja from the movie 'Maa Manithan' was released online. The song titled 'Ye Rasa' was sung by his father.

Earlier also, Ilaiyaraaja's son had shared a small video of him teaching his grand daughter piano.