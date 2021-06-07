STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

There is a dearth of realistic stories in our cinema: Kannan Sundaram

From Vasanth sir, I learned how it is quite all right to opt for multiple takes, until your desired output is achieved.

Published: 07th June 2021 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kannan Sundaram with director Ahmed and Udhayanidhi on the sets of Manithan

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

When did you realise cinema was your calling?
I’ve always liked films but didn’t fancy becoming a filmmaker. My brother was working as an associate with director Naga sir, and through him, I began working for soaps like Rudraveenai and Sivamayam. I grew a passion for feature films while working there. I got acquainted with Vasanth sir, as he was producing a serial at the time. He liked my work and invited me to join him in Satham Podathey.

What have you learned from your directors?
From Vasanth sir, I learned how it is quite all right to opt for multiple takes, until your desired output is achieved. He would zero in on the mood and tone of each scene and would demand that it get translated onto screen. Despite shooting Moondru Per Moondru Kadal on film, he went for as many as 43 takes for a scene. He wouldn’t mind that the other scenes slotted for the day might get delayed. He is a perfectionist. Director Ahmed sir is clear about what he wants and goes about drawing that from artistes in a calm and composed manner. He never expects his assistants to help him with personal chores and doesn’t even like us standing up for him when he enters the office. For Manithan, we planned to shoot for 55 days and wrapped the whole film up in only 48 days.

What’s the oddest or most memorable thing you have seen or done as an AD?
During the first schedule of Jana Gana Mana, we shot an army sequence in Ooty’s cantonment, just a couple of days before Republic Day. A day before that, we had shot at a hotel and for the next day’s shoot, we had to bring a prop army jeep and a few extras, who were playing the soldiers, to the cantonment. Instead of coming into the cantonment in regular clothes, one of the extras came in uniform. The prop army jeep was brought alongside as well. They were stopped under suspicion, and when the officials checked the jeep, they found the fake guns we had brought for the shooting. They didn’t buy it and filed a case against us and seized the vehicle too. Eventually, we wriggled out of the problem.

What’s one area of filmmaking you had a tough time with, but are better at now?
CG was tough to understand in the beginning and I was able to get an understanding of that in Dev which
involved a considerable amount of graphics. That skill is now coming in handy for Jana Gana Mana.

What is your take on presentday cinema?
I wouldn’t say that the Tamil film industry is in a healthy state. Directors like Karthik Subbaraj brought in a new wave of cinema, but we are still miles away from what other film industries have achieved and are achieving. For example, a film like Joji is made in Malayalam, even though the storyline is thin. They spend much time fleshing out the characters, and then, when a conflict is brought in, the film becomes a wholesome product. We keep hearing that the Tamil audience won’t like it, but aren’t we the same people enjoying those films? We haven’t even been able to do a good remake of a Malayalam film.

What’s a change you wish to see in Tamil cinema?
We should have the right mix of commercial elements and heart. There’s a dearth of realistic stories in Tamil cinema as well. It’s been a while since we saw a film that talks about the lives of real characters.

Who would be the dream cast and/or crew for your debut project?
I have worked with Aishwarya Rajesh in Manithan, and I feel she would be perfect for my script.

In conversation with KANNAN SUNDARAM

Films worked on: Satham Podathey, Moondru Per Moondru Kadal, Sindhu Samaveli, Kangaroo, Manithan, Jana Gana Mana, Dev

Directors worked with: Vasanth, Samy, Ahmed, Rajath Ravishankar

Main responsibilities: Dialogues, scheduling, costumes, artiste coordination, prompting, story discussion

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kannan Sundaram
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp