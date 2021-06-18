Russo Brothers cheer for Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, ahead of global premiere

By Online Desk

The Avengers End Game directors Russo Brothers (Joe Russo and Anthony Russo) have tweeted wishing luck for Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram, which is premiering on Netflix tomorrow. The actor is currently shooting with them for their upcoming high-budget actioner The Grey Man, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

Referring to Dhanush's Tamil dialogue from the trailer, they wrote,

"Super da thambi! Excited to be working with Dhanush and good luck with Jagame Thandhiram!"

The Karthik Subbaraj directorial is a story of a Madurai-based parotta master who gets entangled in the war between two gangs in London. Jagame Thandhiram also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, James Cosmo and Joju George.

Jagame Thandhiram is produced by Sashikanth, under his banner Y Not Studios and it has music by Santhosh Narayanan.



(This story originally appeared in cinemaexpress.com)