Ashwin, Pugazh to star in Enna Solla Pogirai

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

Actor Ashwin Kumar, who rose to fame with Cook with Comali is set to star as the lead in the upcoming film, Enna Solla Pogirai. The film will be helmed by erstwhile ad filmmaker, Hariharan A, who has also directed the web series Ctrl Alt Del.

Speaking of the film, Hariharan says, “It’s a feel-good romantic-comedy on the lines of Minsara Kanavu and Unnale Unnale. The film will also feature Cook with Comali-fame Pugazh in a prominent role. As the story needs an urban setting, we are planning to shoot it entirely in Chennai, starting from July 19.”

Hariharan adds that the film will follow a triangle love story with two female leads, and the team is currently in the process of finalising the primary cast. The filmmaker also attributes the title to the iconic AR Rahman composition from Kandukondain Kondukondain.

“It was also apt for the subject of the film, and since it was my favourite song, we went with the title.”

Bankrolled by R Ravindran of Trident Arts, the film will have cinematography by Richard M Nathan, while music composer duo Vivek-Merwin are set to compose the music.