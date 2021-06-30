STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karthikeya Murthy to bankroll documentary on cis-trans couple

Composer Karthikeya Murthy, who was recently recognised as one of the BAFTA Break Through talents, has co-produced a documentary on the first registered marriage of a cis-trans couple.

Published: 30th June 2021 10:19 AM

A still from Thirumathi Nangai

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Composer Karthikeya Murthy, who was recently recognised as one of the BAFTA Break Through talents, has co-produced a documentary on the first registered marriage of a cis-trans couple. Arun Kumar, a cis man, and Srija, a transwoman, got married in Sri Sankara Rameswarar temple in accordance with Hindu customs, in 2018. But they had to go through a long struggle to get their marriage registered.

After legal proceedings that lasted several months, they finally got their marriage certificate in 2019. “We felt this to be something very important that needs to be documented. It is disheartening to know that Srija had to go through this struggle, after facing rejection from her family and society.

But her success gives hope to an entire community,” shares Karthikeya, who has produced the documentary along with his friends. He feels that her story has an international appeal and plans to release the film on a major OTT platform, “The subject our documentary deals with is universal. I am pretty sure a lot of people across the world will relate to her struggle.

Launching our content on an OTT platform will make our content accessible t o everyone.” Titled Thirumathi Nangai, the hour-long documentary is helmed by director Shiva. The project is in its last leg of shoot and the makers are looking out for investors to make sure that the postproduction works are on par with the quality expected from leading OTT platforms.

Karthikeya Murthy, meanwhile is busy working in a lineup of OTT projects, which he remains tight-lipped about. “Well, you could say I am collaborating with all major players right now. I can’t wait to share the announcements officially,” he concludes.

