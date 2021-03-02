STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Aelay: A dream realised

Aelay is the decade-long dream of director Halitha Shameem, a film that finally managed to reach the audience last week through a direct TV premiere.

Published: 02nd March 2021 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Samuthirakani-starrer 'Aelay'.

A still from Samuthirakani-starrer 'Aelay'.

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

Aelay is the decade-long dream of director Halitha Shameem, a film that finally managed to reach the audience last week through a direct TV premiere.

Samuthirakani, who plays the lead, Muthu Kutty, in the film, is all praise for the director. “I remember when it rained heavily before a shot that we had planned for a long time. While we were all running for shelter, Halitha stood looking at the skies, asking for it to stop. Almost magically, it stopped instantly in that area, while it continued to pour in other areas. I think when a creator puts their heart and soul into art, nature will work in favour of them.”

Halitha shares that she wasn’t willing to let this realisation of her decade-long dream be hindered by even nature.

“I wrote the script in 2009 and pitched it to Kani sir back then. Even though he was fairly young for the father character, I knew he would do justice to the role. The film got dropped twice over the years and got stalled once. This time, I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned.”

Filmmakers Pushkar and Gayathri, the creative producers of Aelay, reveal that they wanted the film to be their first production even before they launched their banner.

“I saw a spark in Halitha’s eyes even when she was working as our assistant. We knew she would reach places. When she pitched us this film, we were impressed and decided to produce it when we got ready. We did not have the resources then, but we trusted her script,” says Gayathri.

As preparation for this shoot, Halitha and her team went to Manjanayakkanpatti, the village in which the film was shot, and spent a few months with the locals.

“So involved were they in our work that they were pointing out even continuity issues,” says Samuthirakani, laughing.

“We worked through the day and did not have fixed schedules. In fact, the entire village worked along with us, enabling us to complete what we thought would be an 80-day-schedule, in half the time.”

One of the creative producers of the film, Pushkar, explains that his job is to understand the requirement of the director and match it with the demands of the market.

“While producers take care of the business aspect of films and the directors see it as an art, we work as a bridge between both,” he says.

Gayathri adds that redirecting the money that is spent on travel and accommodation, towards elements that add value onscreen, is their prime focus.

“We try to finish two days’ worth of work in a single day and use the saved budget to buy equipment for the shoot. There are a lot of investors now in the field, unlike in the 90s. However, only those producers who can efficiently translate this capital into a good film will survive in the industry.”

Asked if she designed her lead, Muthu Kutty, based on her personal experiences, Halitha says, “The character is a summary of many men from my village. The seed of the script is the idea of a father and son who refuse to talk to each other despite staying in the same house. I was overjoyed to see Kani sir give life to this character and my crew members all feel that this is his most loveable character till date.”

Samuthirakani believes he owes it all to his directors. “I come with a clean mind to the sets of every film. I request each director to act out the character for me and I begin learning from them. Over the years, I have also realised that the filmmaker in me has to shut up, so the actor in me can grow.” He adds that the directors he works with have the power to transform him completely.

“Sometimes, I almost feel like I’m physically doubling in size when I play villain characters. In fact, I felt like a giant while shooting for films like Vada Chennai and Krack. God has given me this gift and I am grateful for it.” The filmmaker-actor who had taken a break from directing for almost a year, will resume duties for a direct-ZEE5 film and will begin shooting from April 25 to May 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Halitha Shameem Aelay Samuthirakani
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp