STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vels Signature: A new platform for young talents

Shiyam Jack of Conzept Note is heading the marketing and business strategy of Vels Signature.

Published: 10th March 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Vels Film International, the production house known for films like LKG, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, and Mookuthi Amman, among others, has launched a new digital platform called Vels Signature, in an attempt to encourage young talented filmmakers and technicians with a vision.

Shiyam Jack of Conzept Note is heading the marketing and business strategy of Vels Signature. Speaking about the initiative, Shiyam says, “Vels Film International is known for collaborating with young debutant directors, and over the years, a lot of talented filmmakers have approached us to make short films and music videos.

Vels Signature will be a stepping stone for them.” Shiyam says that the short films and music videos that are undertaken as part of the initiative will be released on more than one platform, to increase their reach. “We are associated with platforms like Daily Hunt, Hungama Play, MX Player, and Vimeo.

We have already produced about four short films that are ready to go, and we also have about 15 to 20 projects currently under development.” As the first short film under the banner, the team is ready to release the psychological thriller, Zoned Out.

It is directed by Prithvi, who is currently helming a feature film titled Clap, starring Aadhi. “Zoned Out will premiere on YouTube, and it will eventually be available on all the platforms that we are associated with,” says Shiyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vels Film International Vels Signature Shiyam Jack
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp