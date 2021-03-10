Vels Signature: A new platform for young talents

Bhuvanesh Chandar By

Vels Film International, the production house known for films like LKG, Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta, and Mookuthi Amman, among others, has launched a new digital platform called Vels Signature, in an attempt to encourage young talented filmmakers and technicians with a vision.

Shiyam Jack of Conzept Note is heading the marketing and business strategy of Vels Signature. Speaking about the initiative, Shiyam says, “Vels Film International is known for collaborating with young debutant directors, and over the years, a lot of talented filmmakers have approached us to make short films and music videos.

Vels Signature will be a stepping stone for them.” Shiyam says that the short films and music videos that are undertaken as part of the initiative will be released on more than one platform, to increase their reach. “We are associated with platforms like Daily Hunt, Hungama Play, MX Player, and Vimeo.

We have already produced about four short films that are ready to go, and we also have about 15 to 20 projects currently under development.” As the first short film under the banner, the team is ready to release the psychological thriller, Zoned Out.

It is directed by Prithvi, who is currently helming a feature film titled Clap, starring Aadhi. “Zoned Out will premiere on YouTube, and it will eventually be available on all the platforms that we are associated with,” says Shiyam.